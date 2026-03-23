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Previous
Photo 2852
Red Pepper
I bought some colourful peppers the other day.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd March 2026 4:45pm
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red
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food
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pepper
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red pepper
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rainbow-2026
Mags
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Sweet and delicious looking!
March 23rd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful sweet red pepper
March 23rd, 2026
Wendy
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Liz -
AmyK won the last Quote challenge and I did tag her.
She also lost her husband a month ago so may have things on her mind.
Would you be willing to shortlist the last challenge if she doesn't get it up in the next 24 hours? Do feel free to include yours - and JackieR is taking over the SH*T list so she will tally the votes and post the winner.
Thank you!!
Wendy
March 23rd, 2026
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AmyK won the last Quote challenge and I did tag her.
She also lost her husband a month ago so may have things on her mind.
Would you be willing to shortlist the last challenge if she doesn't get it up in the next 24 hours? Do feel free to include yours - and JackieR is taking over the SH*T list so she will tally the votes and post the winner.
Thank you!!
Wendy