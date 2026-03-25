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Previous
Photo 2854
Yellow Pepper
It's the third one from the package.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd March 2026 4:45pm
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yellow
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food
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yellow pepper
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rainbow-2026
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