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Purple(y-Pink) Thingamabobs by spanishliz
Photo 2857

Purple(y-Pink) Thingamabobs

I'm hedging my bets with this one. Too lazy to go shopping for purple and pink produce to finish the week, and already had this one waiting in the wings from my last excursion.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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