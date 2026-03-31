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Orange T-Shirts by spanishliz
Photo 2860

Orange T-Shirts

This is from a trip to the mall last week. I think this was in Sport Chek.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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