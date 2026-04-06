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Previous
Photo 2866
My Feet (Single Subject - Day 6)
I wonder if this is the other "pair" to the one I was wearing a few days ago...
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th April 2026 11:29am
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feet
,
socks
,
30-shots2026
Mags
ace
Nice and toasty toes!
April 6th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Looks so comfortable
April 6th, 2026
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