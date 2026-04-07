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My Feet (Single Subject - Day 7) by spanishliz
Photo 2867

My Feet (Single Subject - Day 7)

Still in boots, because ... Snow! I think this is either fourth or fifth winter. I've lost track.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Oh my! More snow?!!
April 7th, 2026  
carol white ace
Perfect for the snow
April 7th, 2026  
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