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Previous
Photo 2871
My Feet (Single Subject-Day 11)
Nice enough today to wear running shoes and snap a pic walking up the steps.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th April 2026 5:38pm
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30-shots2026
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