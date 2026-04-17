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My Feet (Single Subject - Day 17) by spanishliz
Photo 2877

My Feet (Single Subject - Day 17)

Nice sunny day so I was outside in my indoor shoes.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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