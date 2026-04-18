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My Feet (Single Subject-Day 18) by spanishliz
Photo 2878

My Feet (Single Subject-Day 18)

Two former single subjects — the bulldog clip from 2024 and Garfield from 2025 — are checking out my socks.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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