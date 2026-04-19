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Previous
Photo 2879
My Feet (Single Subject - Day 19)
Did I drop the phone and catch it with my feet? Is it a set up? It is, in any case, my 2023 single subject getting into this year's album! (Not only that, it's forcing me to use my little camera, for once!)
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
365
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FinePix XP60
Taken
19th April 2026 9:04am
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phone
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shoes
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feet
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30-shots2026
Mags
ace
Uh oh! =)
April 19th, 2026
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