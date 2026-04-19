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My Feet (Single Subject - Day 19) by spanishliz
Photo 2879

My Feet (Single Subject - Day 19)

Did I drop the phone and catch it with my feet? Is it a set up? It is, in any case, my 2023 single subject getting into this year's album! (Not only that, it's forcing me to use my little camera, for once!)
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Uh oh! =)
April 19th, 2026  
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