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My Feet (Single Subject - Day 20) by spanishliz
Photo 2880

My Feet (Single Subject - Day 20)

More cosy socks!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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