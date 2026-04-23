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Previous
Photo 2883
My Feet (Single Subject - Day 23)
Took this yesterday when I was wearing my going-out-for-lunch shoes.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2026 1:35pm
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