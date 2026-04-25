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My Feet (Single Subject-Day 25) by spanishliz
Photo 2885

My Feet (Single Subject-Day 25)

Today they took me to my sister’s house for family dinner and birthday celebrations for my niece and her husband.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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