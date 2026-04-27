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Previous
Photo 2887
My Feet (Single Subject - Day 27)
Sunny day has allowed me to get a head start on seeing half and half photos for May!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th April 2026 12:56pm
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shoes
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feet
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sun
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shadow
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30-shots2026
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