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Flowery Walk by spanishliz
Photo 2951

Flowery Walk

I didn't walk that far in the rain (though it was pleasant), but spotted lots of flowers and plants on the way.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Lovely collage and capture.
June 30th, 2026  
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