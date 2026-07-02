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Canada Day Fireworks by spanishliz
Photo 2953

Canada Day Fireworks

There was a chance that they wouldn’t happen last night due to the weather but they went ahead in the end. I can watch simply by walking to the end of my street, which is what I did again this year.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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