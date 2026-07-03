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Previous
Photo 2954
My Day Lilies Bloomed!
There they were this morning when I went out to feed the birds and squirrels!
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd July 2026 9:47am
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flowers
,
orange
,
lily
,
day lily
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
July 4th, 2026
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