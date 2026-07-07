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Previous
Photo 2958
Eating Her Greens
Olive was enjoying nibbling the grass by the roadside when I met her and her Dad this morning. She did take the time to flop down on my foot and ask for a tummy rub. Of course I obliged!
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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7th July 2026 7:43am
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dog
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Mags
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LOL! So cute. They do have to eat grass once in a while. =)
July 8th, 2026
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