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Eating Her Greens by spanishliz
Photo 2958

Eating Her Greens

Olive was enjoying nibbling the grass by the roadside when I met her and her Dad this morning. She did take the time to flop down on my foot and ask for a tummy rub. Of course I obliged!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
LOL! So cute. They do have to eat grass once in a while. =)
July 8th, 2026  
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