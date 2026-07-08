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Previous
Photo 2959
Lunch
The omelette was huge and also very tasty.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th July 2026 12:03pm
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food
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lunch
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omelette
Mags
ace
Oh that looks so good!
July 9th, 2026
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