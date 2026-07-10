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Previous
Photo 2961
Bonus!
My regular food delivery guy is off on a golfing weekend, so Rick, who always puts some sort of treat in the box, filled in for him. Those will last me awhile!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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10th July 2026 10:27am
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food
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candy
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treat
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suckers
carol white
ace
That's very thoughtful of him
July 10th, 2026
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