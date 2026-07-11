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Previous
Photo 2962
Fat Blue Jay
He was waiting for me to leave before swooping down for some peanuts. By the look of him he's had plenty already!
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2026 10:31am
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