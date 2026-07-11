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Fat Blue Jay by spanishliz
Photo 2962

Fat Blue Jay

He was waiting for me to leave before swooping down for some peanuts. By the look of him he's had plenty already!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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