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Previous
Photo 2963
Lily Closeup
They are blooming nicely now!
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th July 2026 6:56pm
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flower
,
orange
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lily
Christine Sztukowski
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Gorgeous
July 13th, 2026
Mags
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Very beautiful!
July 13th, 2026
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