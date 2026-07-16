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Watchful by spanishliz
Photo 2967

Watchful

They are impatient with me because I've let the seed supply dwindle so I've been doling out smaller portions until my latest Amazon order arrives!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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