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Previous
Photo 2967
Watchful
They are impatient with me because I've let the seed supply dwindle so I've been doling out smaller portions until my latest Amazon order arrives!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th July 2026 8:02am
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birds
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roof
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pigeons
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