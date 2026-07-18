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He’s Not Amused by spanishliz
Photo 2969

He’s Not Amused

The rain 🌧️ was not being enjoyed by the pigeons. I was happy to see it.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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