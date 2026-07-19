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Campeones! by spanishliz
Photo 2970

Campeones!

I am pleased with this result!
Took photo of my television screen to capture the celebrations.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Good job!
July 20th, 2026  
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