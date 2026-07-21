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Previous
Photo 2972
Yet Another Squirrel Photo
There were a few of them around this morning, before the rain started.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st July 2026 7:53am
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