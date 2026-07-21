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Yet Another Squirrel Photo by spanishliz
Photo 2972

Yet Another Squirrel Photo

There were a few of them around this morning, before the rain started.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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