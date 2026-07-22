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Confrontation by spanishliz
Photo 2973

Confrontation

This was going on whilst I was sitting right beside them telling them "No fighting!" They did settle down, but I thought it prudent to move away a bit.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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