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It's Alive! by spanishliz
Photo 2976

It's Alive!

I was beginning to worry about my rose of Sharon plants, so was very happy to look out today and see this! There are some other blooms too, and quite a few buds.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
A lovely bloom!
July 26th, 2026  
amyK ace
Mine have just started too…nicely captured
July 26th, 2026  
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