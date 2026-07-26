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Photo 2977
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He seemed more interested in the pigeons who were eating their seeds on the porch than he was in my presence. His little nose was twitching like mad.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th July 2026 3:19pm
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bunny
,
rabbit
,
eastern cottontail
Mags
ace
Looks just like Hazel from Watership Down.
July 26th, 2026
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