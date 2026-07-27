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New Cooling Machine by spanishliz
Photo 2978

New Cooling Machine

Garfield agrees that this new wee fan/cooler does a good job of making the office livable on a hot day.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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🐞summerfield🍁 ace
i wanted to get one, does it really cool off a room like an air conditioner? where'd you get yours?
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice and Garfield seems to like it.
July 28th, 2026  
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