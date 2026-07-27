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Previous
Photo 2978
New Cooling Machine
Garfield agrees that this new wee fan/cooler does a good job of making the office livable on a hot day.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th July 2026 1:36pm
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fan
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summer
,
cooler
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garfield
🐞summerfield🍁
ace
i wanted to get one, does it really cool off a room like an air conditioner? where'd you get yours?
July 28th, 2026
Mags
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Very nice and Garfield seems to like it.
July 28th, 2026
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