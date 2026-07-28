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Previous
Photo 2979
New iPhone!
All set up by very helpful guy at Staples!
Photo taken with my old iphone.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th July 2026 4:10pm
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