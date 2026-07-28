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New iPhone! by spanishliz
Photo 2979

New iPhone!

All set up by very helpful guy at Staples!
Photo taken with my old iphone.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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