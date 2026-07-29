Previous
Quiet Salon by spanishliz
Photo 2980

Quiet Salon

I arrived early for my appointment, and nobody was there. Well, Paul, who cuts my hair was in the back getting me a coffee, but otherwise it was pretty quiet.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact