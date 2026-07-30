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Enjoying Breakfast by spanishliz
Photo 2981

Enjoying Breakfast

I counted eight pigeons wandering about my lawn, but only a couple at a time went for the seeds.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Fabulous closeup and details.
July 30th, 2026  
JackieR ace
such fabulously sharp details
July 30th, 2026  
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