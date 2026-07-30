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Previous
Photo 2981
Enjoying Breakfast
I counted eight pigeons wandering about my lawn, but only a couple at a time went for the seeds.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
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iPhone 17e
Taken
30th July 2026 10:32am
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bird
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seeds
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ndao43
Mags
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Fabulous closeup and details.
July 30th, 2026
JackieR
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such fabulously sharp details
July 30th, 2026
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