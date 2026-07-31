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Portrait of a Lily by spanishliz
Photo 2982

Portrait of a Lily

My old phone would only let me use portrait mode if there was a person in the frame. My new phone let me do this!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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