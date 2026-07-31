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Previous
Photo 2982
Portrait of a Lily
My old phone would only let me use portrait mode if there was a person in the frame. My new phone let me do this!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 17e
Taken
31st July 2026 5:31pm
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