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Previous
Photo 2983
More Flowers
My white rose of Sharon has flowers today!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
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iPhone 17e
Taken
1st August 2026 10:26am
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