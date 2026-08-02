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Dinner Frenzy by spanishliz
Photo 2984

Dinner Frenzy

There were five of them there at once, just before I took this. They spread out and used alternate stations hereafter, though some rough-housing did occur.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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