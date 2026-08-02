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Previous
Photo 2984
Dinner Frenzy
There were five of them there at once, just before I took this. They spread out and used alternate stations hereafter, though some rough-housing did occur.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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365
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iPhone 17e
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:35pm
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birds
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seeds
,
pigeons
Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely captured
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
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A flurry of hungry pigeons.
August 2nd, 2026
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