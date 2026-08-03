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Loaded with Cones by spanishliz
Photo 2985

Loaded with Cones

I was amazed at how many cones there seem to be up high on this tree, which my phone tells me is a spruce.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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