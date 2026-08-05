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Rose of Sharon by spanishliz
Photo 2987

Rose of Sharon

I was trying for "radial symmetry" here, as described in the link my get pushed partner April @aecasey gave me. Whether or not I've achieved that, I liked the result, so here it is.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Liz Milne ace
What do you think, April? @aecasey
I know it isn't fully symmetrical, but neither are most of the examples in the link.
August 5th, 2026  
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