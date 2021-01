Animals #1: Precious

Let's see how far I get trying to post a picture a day for weekly themes. Animals this week, next will begin with B and so on. My rules say the week runs for seven days (unless I run out of ideas - check week Q or X) and I'll try to take at least one "new" photo for each theme, try being the operative word. Will also try to vary the subject (so don't expect seven pics of Precious this week).



Who better to start this theme than Precious? (She'll show up often, I expect in different guises).