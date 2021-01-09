Sign up
Buildings #2: Hotel by the Bay
This hotel has had a few names in the last several years. Was in it once a few years ago for a Christmas craft sale in one of the large function rooms. Was very crowded!
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1615
photos
34
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
9th January 2021 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
hotel
JackieR
ace
Those were days, crowded craft fares!!!
January 9th, 2021
