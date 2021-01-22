Sign up
Doors #1: Inside Glanmore House
Like many places, the museum at Glanmore House in Belleville, Ontario, is closed due to the provincial lockdown just now, but this was taken when I was able to visit a few years ago. This lovely door is in the basement, of all places!
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1653
photos
33
followers
45
following
Views
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
31st May 2012 3:35pm
Tags
door
,
glanmore house
