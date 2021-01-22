Previous
Doors #1: Inside Glanmore House by spanishliz
Doors #1: Inside Glanmore House

Like many places, the museum at Glanmore House in Belleville, Ontario, is closed due to the provincial lockdown just now, but this was taken when I was able to visit a few years ago. This lovely door is in the basement, of all places!
Liz Milne

