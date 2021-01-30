Sign up
Engines #2: Steam Engine
This sits outside a museum in Kingston, Ontario, and photo was taken on same trip as yesterday's train engine. Not quite sure what this was used for, as the museum was closed the day I was there..
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
museum
,
engine
