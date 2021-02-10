Sign up
Fences #6: Fish on a Fence
This is a close up of the fish on the fence around the Albert College playing field.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1713
photos
33
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th February 2021 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fish
,
fence
Kerri Michaels
ace
Cool catch pun intended lol
February 10th, 2021
