Fences #6: Fish on a Fence by spanishliz
Fences #6: Fish on a Fence

This is a close up of the fish on the fence around the Albert College playing field.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Kerri Michaels ace
Cool catch pun intended lol
February 10th, 2021  
