55 / 365
Hats #6: Winter Cap
Me in my winter cap, earlier this month (so counting as my "new" pic for the week). Wore it today too, but it shows better here.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
FinePix XP60
1st February 2021 11:29am
Tags
hat
,
mask
,
cap
,
selfie
