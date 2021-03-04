Previous
Next
Ice #7: Another Icy Sidewalk by spanishliz
63 / 365

Ice #7: Another Icy Sidewalk

Lots of this sort of thing to be found at the moment, so it's necessary to be careful walking.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise