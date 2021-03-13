Previous
Knife #2: Bread Knife by spanishliz
72 / 365

Knife #2: Bread Knife

...and cheese bread! Yum!
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks a bit violent Liz!!
March 13th, 2021  
