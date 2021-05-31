Sign up
151 / 365
Vessel #4: Ferry Lifeboat
Taken on an work outing to Europe when I was living in England. Scanned from photo taken with Canon AE1 c. 1986.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2067
photos
36
followers
51
following
Tags
ferry
,
europe
,
vessel
,
analog
,
lifeboat
