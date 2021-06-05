Sign up
156 / 365
Wall #2: Protruding Bricks
This house is apparently unique in our town for the brickwork that presents an knobbly surface.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
7
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
7th July 2018 1:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bricks
brick
wall
