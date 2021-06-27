Previous
Next
Zipper #3: Blue Jeans by spanishliz
178 / 365

Zipper #3: Blue Jeans

I have several pairs of jeans. If I get stuck later in the week, another pair could feature!
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise