Aeroplane #2: Handley-Page Halifax
This was another birthday treat, this time at the National Air Force Museum of Canada, in Trenton, Ontario The Halifax was lovingly restored after having been recovered in pieces.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2204
photos
35
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
28th August 2017 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aircraft
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
bomber
,
halifax
